Galaxy Chromebook Go packs USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, and 12-hour battery at $214 (Reg. $300, new low)

Amazon is now rolling out a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go. Dropping down from the usual $300 price tag, the latest release is now sitting at $214 shipped. That’s good for nearly 30% in savings while undercutting our previous mention by $36 in order to sit at the best price yet. Delivering Samsung’s most compact Chrome OS machine yet, its Galaxy Chromebook Go lives up to the name for a design that’s perfect for tagging along to the classroom or really just browsing the web and more away from the desk. Its 14-inch ‎1366 x 768 display is paired with other features like Wi-Fi 6 as well as USB-C connectivity and 12-hour battery life for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details and then head below for more.

As compelling as a lightweight design can be for slipping into your backpack, there are some disadvantages like a lack of ports you may need for everyday use. That’s why we recommend spending some of your cash on Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This will expand your machine’s I/O to accommodate legacy devices with USB-A connectors while also bringing some other slots into the mix all wrapped in an aluminum housing.

Delivering much of the same lightweight build, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air steps up the possibilities of what a portable machine can do thanks to the still quite compelling Apple Silicon powering the experience. Now $199 off, you’re also looking at one of the best prices to date at $800 for those who need a bit more power than the Chrome OS solution on sale above.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features:

With its new ultra thin design, Galaxy Chromebook Go is our lightest Chromebook laptop yet, making it best for busy lives on the go. Carefully constructed, Galaxy Chromebook Go features a military grade design to withstand the occasional drop, ding or spill. Breeze through your school work and have plenty of power left for some “me” time with a battery that goes for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

