Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System falls $50 to new low of $330

Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System for $329.95 shipped. Normally going for $380, this $50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This all-in-one flight control system includes a yoke, trim wheel, and throttle quadrant to provide pretty much every control you’d want to step up your casual flight simulator experience whether you play on PC or Xbox One, Series X|S. The throttle quadrant includes both push-pull and lever throttle controls with the yoke system using a 100% contactless system for creating 180 degrees of yoke rotation in addition to the integrated rudder and brake controls by your fingertips. The full-color flight management display allows you to monitor various data points while flying such as seeing ETA to destination, flight time, and more. You can learn more by checking out our announcement coverage.

While this Turtle Beach offering has everything packed into one unit, you may prefer to save some cash and want some more flexibility in the positioning of your throttle. In that case, you may instead want the Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System for $170. This setup comes with a yoke and throttle quadrant though it does leave out the push-style controls you’d find on some general aviation aircraft. However, you will be able to attach this unit to your desk wherever you’d like since it has its own clamp. Later down the road, you can even expand the setup with the Switch Panel or even the Flight Instrument Panel if you’d like to have a similar screen to that in the VelocityOne.

Turtle Beach recently announced an expansion to the VelocityOne lineup to round out its flight control ecosystem with rudder pedals and a stand to hold everything. Whether you’re flying a small Cessna 172 or an Airbus airliner, you can configure the setup of the new pedals with the new stand allowing everything to be mounted perfectly while also working with other flight simulation and racing peripherals outside the Turtle Beach ecosystem. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Control System features:

Developed by world-class aeronautical engineers and pilots, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight is a complete flight control system that delivers the most immersive, authentic flying experience on the market. Offering intuitive and realistic controls, VelocityOne Flight equips users across all experience levels with an inclusive flight system to experience the thrill of flight. A true to life 180° yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips provide precise, long-lasting control of any aircraft. The included modular throttle quadrant with integrated trim wheel and custom lever handles offers at-home aviators enhanced customization and a realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircrafts.

