Turtle Beach expanding its flight simulator lineup with VelocityOne Rudder Pedals and Stand

After launching its first flight simulator-focused gaming peripheral (the VelovityOne Flight Universal Control System) last year, Turtle Beach is now announcing its all-new VelocityOne Rudder Pedals and VelocityOne Stand to create one cohesive flight setup. Whether you’re flying a small Cessna 172 or an Airbus airliner, you can configure the setup of the new pedals with the new stand allowing everything to be mounted perfectly while also working with other flight simulation and racing peripherals outside the Turtle Beach ecosystem. Both are now available for pre-order. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

VelocityOne Rudder Pedals

The all-new VelocityOne Rudder Pedals kick off this announcement. They complement the existing Flight Universal Control System whether you’re gaming on PC or your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. Using non-contact hall effect sensors, the rudder pedals provide smooth, fluid actuation that will lead to longer product life since there is no potentiometer to wear out. Another feature here is the ability to use differential braking to help maneuver your aircraft while on the ground. You can configure the pedals with swappable springs and adjustable width and shape to more accurately reflect whichever aircraft you choose to fly, whether that be a fighter jet or a Cessna Citation. There are a variety of mounting solutions available with the pedals to keep them stable while flying.

VelocityOne Stand

The second half of this announcement includes the new VelocityOne Stand for both Turtle Beach’s flight controls and rudder pedals discussed above. You will be able to securely attach these peripherals to the stand with a quick-release latch to quickly adjust the height, angle, and length to adapt it to any user. The upper mounting platform also features tilt adjustment so you can angle your yoke or racing wheel, more on that later, where it is most comfortable for you. The steel plates are predrilled for mounting the VelocityOne flight sim peripherals but you can attach other flight simulation and racing simulation gear if you already have a setup you want to stick with.

Combined with the VelocityOne Flight, the new VelocityOne Pedals and Stand create the best, most complete and modern flight simulation control system on the market. We’ve teased the Pedals and Stand behind closed doors over the past few weeks to great early reception from the flight sim community. With full details now available, including expanded compatibility with other products, we know fans will be excited to complete their setups with the VelocityOne Pedalsand Stand when they launch. Juergen Stark, Chariman and CEO, Turtle Beach

Availability

Both the VeolcityOne Rudder Pedals and Stand are currently available for pre-order from Turtle Beach directly. The VelocityOne Rudder Pedals are set to launch on October 31, 2022 but can be pre-ordered today for the MSRP of $299.99. The VelocityOne Stand is set to launch on December 14, 2022 but can be pre-ordered today for the MSRP of $199.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

It is great to see Turtle Beach expanding its flight simulation peripheral lineup, especially with a stand to mount the flight controls and pedals so you can keep everything positioned perfectly. While I think the pricing for the stand is a bit high, the features built into the pedals and customizability seem to justify the price point.

