Take to the skies on Xbox with the new Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight system

-
During Microsoft’s E3 event this past Sunday, we got our first look at Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X/S. Honestly, I was blown away by how good the game looks on console and can’t wait to get my hands on it. I recently tried out Flight Sim 2020 on PC and found that it’s a fantastic game that’s quite fun, though playing with a keyboard is a bit cumbersome. Heck, playing with a controller won’t be the easiest thing. That’s why Turtle Beach prepared its VelocityOne Flight system that’s designed specifically to be used with Xbox Series X/S and Windows 10 PCs for flying around in Flight Simulator 2020. What all does the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight System do? Let’s take a closer look.

Designed to work with both Xbox and Windows, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight system is great for all gamers

Turtle Beach’s latest release, the VelocityOne Flight simulation control system, is designed to work with both Xbox and Windows 10; that way, you can enjoy the game on whatever platform you choose. There’s a built-in flight management display that’s full-color with dedicated controls so that way you can learn and configure the system on the fly for Flight Sim 2020. You can switch between different profiles for different aircrafts, and there’s even a training system so you can spend more time in the air instead of on the tarmac. This feature is compatible with both Windows and Xbox to continue the cross-platform nature of the system.

Comprehensive toggles with integrated rudder controls with a modular throttle quadrant make this an all-encompassing system

Oftentimes, when you buy a HOTAS or flight system, you’re getting individual components that you have to piece together to build out a full setup. Well, Turtle Beach wanted you to be able to buy one comprehensive system that would work out of the box for getting up in the air. The VelocityOne Flight system features a true-to-life, 180-degree yoke handle that has built-in rudder controls so you can command any aircraft with precision. Also, there’s a modular throttle quadrant with an integrated trim wheel, lever and vernier controls, and swappable lever handles so that you can customize the experience.

Pricing and availability

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight simulation control system will retail for $349.95 and is slated to be available later this summer. Flight Simulator 2020 is launching on Xbox in late July, so hopefully, the release schedule will have it ready then.

