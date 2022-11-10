WD’s USB 3.2 Gen2 1,050MB/s 1TB My Passport SSD hits Amazon low today at $90 shipped

Amazon is now offering the WD 1TB My Passport Solid-State Drive for $89.99 shipped. This one typically fetches $155 at Best Buy where it is marked down to $115 right now. However it it listed with a regular price of $135 these directly from Western Digital and is now siting at a new Amazon all-time low. We have seen it drop to $80 in fleeting coupon offers at places like Newegg, but today’s offer is the lowest price around and a notable price tag for a 1TB portable SSD that moves data at up to 1,050MB/s – it is also $10 under the ongoing pre-holiday Amazon deal on the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme variant. The My Passport features USB-C connectivity as well as support for USB 3.2 Gen2 within a shock- and vibration-resistant housing that can withstand drops up to 6.5-feet. The usual password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption setup is also in place here. Head below for more details.

Today’s price drop is the same deal we are tracking on the typically more affordable Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD, but you could drop down to the brand’s X6 model to save some cash. It isn’t quite as fast as some of the models mentioned in this post, but if you’re not in a rush with your file transfers it will deliver much the same experience otherwise starting from $54.

Joining the aforementioned deal on SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD at the $100 Amazon low, we are also tracking a particularly solid offer on Crucial’s 1,050MB/s USB-C X8 2TB model with an on-page coupon knocking the total on Amazon down to $150. This is easily one of the more affordable 2TB models in its class right now and you can get all of the details you need right here.

WD 1TB My Passport SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!