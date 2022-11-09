Crucial’s 1,050MB/s USB-C X8 2TB Portable SSD hits one of its best prices yet at $150

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesCrucial
Reg. $190+ $150
Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Originally releasing at over $300, it has more recently carried a $190 regular price at Amazon where it is now $21 under out previous mention and sitting at the best price we can find. While we are still tracking the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme model at the $100 all-time low, the 2TB version is carrying a $170 price right now. The X8 also delivers much of the same functionality with USB 3.2 Gen2 support, up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates, and USB-C connectivity. It also delivers an anodized aluminum core with a 7.5-foot drop protection and compatibility with a wide range of platforms and devices from iPad Pro and Mac to Windows and Android machines as well as gaming consoles (with a USB-A adapter). Head below for more details. 

A more affordable solution comes by way of Samsung’s 2022 model 1TB T7 Shield. While the aforementioned SanDisk 1TB Extreme is great buy at $100, you can land the newer T7 Shield for $90 shipped as part of the latest Amazon price drop right now. It features similar specs as the X8, just with a rubberized shell and you can get an in-depth look in our hands-on review. You can also score the discounted 2TB model with a FREE flash drive as part of the latest B&H early holiday sale as well. 

An even more portable storage solution to consider is Kingston’s 1,000MB/s 1TB USB-C Gen 2 Flash Drive. This one is nearly as fast as all of the models featured above, comes in an even more portable keychain-ready form-factor, and is now marked down to $90 shipped at Amazon. 

Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD features:

  • Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s
  • Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors
  • Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof
  • Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Crucial

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anova’s Red Precision Cooker Nano sous vide falls...
Mackie’s 8-Inch Bluetooth-ready studio monitor sp...
Hori’s Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini gi...
MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo laptop with Iris Xe graphics hi...
Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 10...
Android app deals of the day: Absolute Drift, Earthling...
OtterBox takes 20% off Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 14 serie...
CORSAIR’s K70 PRO Mini Wireless 60% Mechanical Ke...
Load more...
Show More Comments