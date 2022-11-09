Crucial’s 1,050MB/s USB-C X8 2TB Portable SSD hits one of its best prices yet at $150

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Originally releasing at over $300, it has more recently carried a $190 regular price at Amazon where it is now $21 under out previous mention and sitting at the best price we can find. While we are still tracking the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme model at the $100 all-time low, the 2TB version is carrying a $170 price right now. The X8 also delivers much of the same functionality with USB 3.2 Gen2 support, up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates, and USB-C connectivity. It also delivers an anodized aluminum core with a 7.5-foot drop protection and compatibility with a wide range of platforms and devices from iPad Pro and Mac to Windows and Android machines as well as gaming consoles (with a USB-A adapter). Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution comes by way of Samsung’s 2022 model 1TB T7 Shield. While the aforementioned SanDisk 1TB Extreme is great buy at $100, you can land the newer T7 Shield for $90 shipped as part of the latest Amazon price drop right now. It features similar specs as the X8, just with a rubberized shell and you can get an in-depth look in our hands-on review. You can also score the discounted 2TB model with a FREE flash drive as part of the latest B&H early holiday sale as well.

An even more portable storage solution to consider is Kingston’s 1,000MB/s 1TB USB-C Gen 2 Flash Drive. This one is nearly as fast as all of the models featured above, comes in an even more portable keychain-ready form-factor, and is now marked down to $90 shipped at Amazon.

Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

