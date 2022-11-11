Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger sees first discount since iPhone 14 release at $103 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Duo for $103 shipped. Normally fetching $129, this is a new Amazon low at 20% off while marking the second-best we’ve seen overall this year from any retailer, coming within $6 of that low set back in August. This is also the first discount we’ve seen since Apple launched the new iPhone 14 earlier this fall. Bringing MagSafe into a 2-in-1 package that’s as convenient for a streamlined nightstand charging setup as it is for taking on-the-go, MagSafe Duo can refuel your iPhone 14, 13, or 12 series handset at 15W speeds. There’s also a built-in Apple Watch charging puck which can pop out to charge your wearable in Nightstand mode. While compatibility with iPhone 14 Pro isn’t up to the usual execution we’d expect from Apple, MagSafe Duo will work with both the latest and previous-generation handsets. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

On the other hand, Apple’s standard official MagSafe charger provides a more affordable option for refueling your iPhone 14. This one won’t be able to offer Apple Watch support thanks to the more standard design, but will let you take advantage of the novel 15W charging speeds while only spending $37.

As for other ways to refresh your iPhone 14 with some new accessories, we previously rounded up all of our favorite MagSafe chargers. Ranging from power banks to 3-in-1 stands like the lead deal, standalone chargers, and even car mounts, we break down all of the best options for Apple’s latest at pretty much every price point.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

