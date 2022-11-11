Black Friday-worthy pricing live on Osmo’s STEM iPad Genius Starter Kit at $29.50 (Reg. $72+)

Today we are tracking particularly notable price drop for the kids on the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad. This kit regularly sold for $100 for most of last year before dropping into the $72 range in 2022, but you can now land one for just $29.39 shipped. Delivering everything you need to get started (outside of the iPad of course), this is easily a Black Friday-worthy price and while it could go for less in a couple week’s time, it’s hard to believe it could get much lower than this. Jam-packed full of fun experiences and games for the young ones, it’s a notable way to have them using a tablet in an educational manner. The kit features five different games focusing on things like problem-solving skills, puzzles, math, geography, and more with everything you need to get going, including the physical Tangram pieces and Osmo iPad base. Head below for additional details.

The Osmo deals don’t stop there though, you’ll also find a wide-range of on-page coupons knocking the prices down to what could easily be considered Black Friday-worthy pricing. Head over to this page to get a closer look at the iPad starter bundles as well as the add-on kits and more. Just keep in mind that the deal featured above is a particularly notable price cut – even some of the add-on kits are going for more than that with today’s discounts.

If you’re looking to bring home a new iPad for yourself and to share with the kids for their new Osmo setup, there are plenty ways to do so without paying full price right now:

Osmo Genius Starter Kit features:

Actual product packaging may vary from the image displayed. Components within the box remain the same. OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).

SKILLS LEARNED: Visual problem-solving skills, puzzles, math, addition, counting, subtraction, multiplication, geography, marine biology, freehand drawing, gain listening skills, reading, learn physics & improve spelling & vocabulary. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!