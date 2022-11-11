First discounts land on Apple’s just-released 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at up to $120 off

After seeing the smaller 11-inch counterpart go on sale earlier in the month, we’re now tracking the very first chance to save on Apple’s all-new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Courtesy of authorized Apple retailer Expercom, the just-released flagship iPadOS experience is now down to $1,044.05 shipped with the 128GB Wi-Fi model. Normally fetching $1,099, like you would currently pay at other retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is delivering the only discount so far at $55 off. There’s also as much as $120 in savings across elevated storage tiers and cellular models.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

We’re building up to the holiday shopping season, and in the meantime, all of the best deals are up for grabs in our Apple guide. Leading the way right now, Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale for the very first time and dropping down to $749. Delivering $50 in savings, this is yet another one of the new releases that Apple revealed last month in its October event, and arrives as a more affordable option for those who don’t need as much iPadOS screen real estate.

Regardless of which M1 iPad you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

