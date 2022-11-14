PNY’s 1,500MB/s EliteX-PRO 1TB portable SSD outruns the competition at new $95 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $94.99 shipped. This one launched earlier this year at $135 and has now dropped the lowest price we have ever seen on Amazon. While we are tracking a number of Amazon all-time lows on portable SSDs from the bigger brands like SanDisk, Samsung, and others, the EliteX-PRO clocks in at a faster speed than many of the comparably priced options there. This USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drive can move data at up to 1,500MB/s and landed in our best portable SSD roundup as a notable bang for your buck option because of it. Alongside the aluminum housing, it ships with both USB-A and USB-C cables as well as an extended 3-year warranty. Head below for more details.

You can drop down to the 500GB PNY EliteX-PRO model at $59 to save some cash here. It’s not quite as fast on the write speed end of things, but it will deliver a similar experience, design, and setup as the model above otherwise.

As we mentioned above, the portable SSD deals certainly don’t stop there. If you’re not impressed with the PNY option featured above, there are plenty of other major price drops and new Amazon lows waiting on the popular SanDisk Extreme lineup from $100 as well as some of the best prices yet on Samsung’s 2022 model T7 Shields that dropped even lower over this past weekend. Get a closer look at that offer right here.

PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB USB-C Portable SSD:

Transfer speeds of up to 1,500MB/s read and 1,400MB/s write

Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables

Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology

Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos

Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!