Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows from $349 for only second time (Save $50)

As part of its Deals for Days event, Walmart is now offering one of the very first chances to save on Apple Watch Series 8. Now dropping down to $349 shipped for the 41mm GPS style, this is down from the usual $399 price tag in order to match the all-time low set just once before. The larger 45mm GPS model is also now $379, down from its usual $429 price tag. These offers are exclusively available to Walmart+ members for the first 7 hours, with the sale opening up to everyone at 7 P.M. EST. You can sign up for free for 30 days, too. Amazon is also expected to match the price cut, too.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then be sure to check out all of the other best deals this week up for grabs in our Apple guide. So far for this fine Monday, we’re seeing some notable options to save on the latest from Apple with its new AirPods Pro 2 at $230 to go alongside some clearance offers on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $399 off.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

