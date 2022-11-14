Denon’s Home 350 Wireless AirPlay 2 Speaker returns to 2022 low of $499, more from $199

Amazon is currently offering the Denon Home 350 Wireless Speaker for $499 shipped. Normally going for $699, this solid $200 discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen. One of the biggest features here is the inclusion of AirPlay 2 support for integration into your Apple ecosystem for wirelessly streaming content, but you will also have access to Alexa, Assistant, and HEOS compatibility. The audio system of the Home 350 is centered around a pair of dynamic tweeters, two mid-bass 2-inch drivers, and two 6.5-inch subwoofers to deliver “exceptional sound, all from a single speaker.” Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more about the Home 350. Keep reading below for more Denon speaker deals.

We’re also tracking Denon’s Home 150 and 250 Wireless Speakers down at their 2022 low price we’ve tracked. The Home 150 is the entry-level option and can be had for $199. The sound system is more basic with a single dynamic tweeter and one 3.5-inch mid-bass driver. However, you retain all the same features as the speaker above, including AirPlay 2 support. The Denon Home 250 is also down at the 2022 low of $399. Again, the primary difference here is the sound system. The 250 comes equipped with two dynamic tweeters, a pair of 4-inch bass drivers, and a passive 5.25-inch radiator.

Speaking of AirPlay 2, we’re also tracking the previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $800, the second-best markdown to date and within $1 of the all-time low. The now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID.

Denon Home 350 Wireless Speaker features:

The new Denon Home 350 plays all your music wirelessly in stereo with the reference quality sound you expect. Play your favorite online streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, Pandora, TIDAL and more, or enjoy Hi-Res files stored on your phone or network via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, or Bluetooth. Enjoy your music from any room of your house, and group other products with HEOS Built-in such as AV receivers, Hi-Fi systems, sound bars, and speakers to fill your home with detailed, expansive sound.

