New all-time lows hit Hisense’s R6 HomeKit-ready 4K Smart TVs from just $200 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 55-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for $239.99 shipped. This one initially released at $430 before jumping up to over $500 and more recently sitting in the $310 range. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time, matching the Best Buy early Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. It might not be the latest and geratest high-end option out there, but it makes for an affordable way to drop a simple 55-inch 4K display in the guest room or anywhere else you might want it without breaking the bank. Features include the “bezel-less design” alongside HDR10, support for Alexa, Google Assistant voice commands and HomeKit gear, as well as three HDMI inputs, a USB port, and more. Head below for additional details and more price drops on the now even more affordable Hisense R6 series displays.

You’ll also find some of the other sizes marked down (some of which with new all-time low pricing) in early Black Friday sales starting from $200:

Joining the very first price drop on Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at $200 off, we are also still tracking some notable deals at BuyDig on the 2022 model LG evo 4K OLED variants. While the smallest option has sold out now, you can still land up to $300 in bonus Visa gift cards with the already marked down sizes and all of the details you need are waiting right here. Be sure to swing by our home theater deal hub for more.

Hisense R6 Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Smart TV features:

4K UltraHD delivers more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p highdefinition screen. Along with over 8.3 million pixels, inside you’ll find a powerful full array LED backlight at work creating a sharper, more colorful picture.

Kick back and enjoy streaming movies and TV episodes, plus live-streaming news, TV, sports and more, across thousands of free and paid channels with the Roku TV Operating System.

Quickly access entertainment and control your TV with a Google Assistant or Alexa device (sold separately). With the touch of your remote or Roku mobile app, or a simple voice command, you can take control of your smart home, turn on and off the TV, change channels, and much more.

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 transforms your TV into an entertainment powerhouse. The image technology from cinemas, now brought together in the home, provide amazing realism that you’ll see, hear, and feel like never before.

