Holiday pricing with up to $300 gift cards live on 2022 LG 120Hz evo 4K OLED TVs from $997

BuyDig is now offering some particularly notable price drops on the 2022 model LG C2 evo 4K OLED TV lineup with bonus gift cards. Now undercutting the competition with up to $300 in gift cards attached, there are solid deals available on a range of sizes from the smaller 42-inch model all the way up to the giant 83-inch variant starting from $997 shipped. LG’s higher-end 2022 TVs certainly aren’t the most affordable out there, but they are also packed with modern specs and premium OLED displays. The C2 evo series features 120Hz refresh rates with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, and support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit gear. Dolby Vision, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VRR are all also present and accounted for here. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

LG evo C2 OLED TV deals:

LG evo C2 4K OLED Smart TV features:

The Award-Winning LG OLED C2 Is Better Than Ever. The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.² Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching. Just add popcorn to get in the action the way directors intended on movie night with FILMMAKER MODE—and enhance every moment with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for the ultimate home theater experience.

