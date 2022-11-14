Philips Hue’s Gradient lamps with addressable RGB lighting on sale from $136 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube for $135.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low thanks to the extra 15% off. This is $14 under the previous discount and one of the first markdowns yet on the recent release that just hit the scene back in the spring. Arriving with a unique design that’s just as notable for placing on a shelf or under the TV, the Philips Hue Gradient Light Tube expands the brand’s Play lineup with addressable RGB lighting that can match the colors on-screen or just show off some unique ambient illumination designs. You’ll need an existing Philips Hue hub and the Sync box to take full advantage of the experience, which we detail over in the launch coverage. Head below for more Philips Hue Play deals.

Also joining the more compact counterpart above, Amazon is marking down the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp, as well. Now down to $170.84 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $220, this is delivering one of the best prices to date at $49 off while packing much of the same technology as the lead deal. As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue stable, its new Gradient Signe Table Lamp can be placed pretty much anywhere to add some extra ambient lighting into the mix. The upright design can splash multiple colors at a time onto the wall or behind a TV with addressable LEDs that pair with the rest of your Hue setup over Bluetooth or Zigbee for the full HomeKit experience.

If you’re looking for some more traditional smart home lighting, an on-going extra 15% off Philips Hue sale is still marking down the brand’s assortment of filament-style bulbs. Now down to some of the best prices ever, you can score the unique Edison lights from $30.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube features:

‎Bring the cinema home with the Play gradient light tube compact in black. Place or mount beneath a TV to cast a blend of colorful light. Rotate the tube to shine it in any direction — a perfect complement to surround lighting. Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.

