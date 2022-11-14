Ring’s latest Video Doorbell Pro with 1080p feed and Alexa Greetings hits new low at $100

Amazon is offering the latest Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $99.99 shipped. That’s a $70 discount from its list price, $40 below our last mention, and beats the best that we’ve seen by an additional $20. On top of that, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This upgraded 1080p wired Video Doorbell Pro from Ring is the company’s latest model with built-in Alexa Greetings and enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi. On top of that, you’ll find two-way talk, quick replies, advanced motion detection, and customizable privacy settings. Installing Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro is a great way to know when company arrives this holiday season as well. Plus, it integrates with Alexa so you can say something like “Alexa, talk to the front door” and communicate with whoever’s outside. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind wiring the doorbell in for power instead of running on battery like today’s lead deal, then consider the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $40 instead. Coming in at a far lower cost, you’ll lose out on some of the key features of the Pro above. Most notably, the Video Doorbell Wired doesn’t have dual-band Wi-Fi, Alexa Greetings, and it won’t work with your home’s existing chime box.

Further upgrade your smart home setup with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat that’s down to its best price of the year. Now $179, that’s a full $70 off its normal going rate and this sale comes right in time for winter. Adding a smart thermostat to your setup will allow for voice-controlled temperature changes as well as the fact that it’ll learn your schedule for more efficient heating and cooling throughout the year. Also, we’re seeing the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro on sale for the first time at $190, which would pair perfectly with your new Video Doorbell Pro.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Upgraded, 1080p HD wired video doorbell with Two-Way Talk and Quick Replies, Advanced Motion Detection, built-in Alexa Greetings (an exclusive Ring Protect Plan subscription feature), enhanced dual-band wifi, and customizable privacy settings. Get motion-activated alerts on your phone, tablet or PC and check in at home anytime with Live View all in the Ring app. Speak to visitors when you can’t get to the door with built-in Alexa Greetings, an exclusive Ring Protect Plan subscription feature. Enjoy a more reliable connection with dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity

