Ring Spotlight Cam Pro sees very first discount to $190 after September launch (Save $40), more

After debuting back at Amazon’s fall hardware event in September, the retailer is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro. Dropping down to $189.99 shipped, the new release would normally set you back $230 and is delivering a new all-time low at $40 off. As the latest addition to the Ring stable, you can now score some early Black Friday pricing on the new Spotlight Cam Pro. Outfitting the outer reaches of your home with 1080p HDR surveillance of your property, this outdoor camera sports a wired design that enables some of its flagship features like 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View which can better detect events and also give you an aerial view of any activity. There’s of course the usual Ring and Alexa integration, as well as a built-in spotlight to round out the package you can get some additional thoughts on in our launch coverage.

Alongside the all-new addition to the Ring lineup, Amazon is also marking down some other offerings to start the week for expanding your Alexa-enabled security system. Ranging from battery-powered offerings to indoor cameras and the like, these are all down to some of the best prices of the year while delivering the first price cuts in over a month.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro features:

Meet the ultimate in outdoor blind spot security. With leading-edge features like 3D Motion Detection and Color Night Vision, Spotlight Cam Pro shows you exactly what’s out there—and where—in crystal-clear HDR. Rain or shine. Day or night. Right from your phone.

