Anker’s NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Portable Projector falls $600 to new low of $1,600, more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, the official Anker Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its NEBULA portable laser projectors with offers starting from $376. Leading the way here has to be its NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Projector for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,200, this solid $600 discount marks a new all-time low price and is the second price drop to date. This projector brings Android TV 10.0 with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services in addition to casting thanks to the built-in Chromecast. It can project a screen up to 150-inches across with automatic keystone correction, autofocus, screen fit, and eye detection to keep you and your family safe. Projecting up to 2,400 lumens, this laser projector is perfect for family get-togethers, whether it be indoors or outdoors, night or day. Head below for more NEBULA deals.

More NEBULA projector deals:

We’re also tracking Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker at $35 which is within $5 of the lowest price we’ve tracked this year and is the best price in several months. Designed to deliver 360-degree audio from its unique upright cylindrical-like form factor, it can push out up to 10W of power for 12 straight hours via its neodymium drivers, BassUp technology, and dual IIR passive radiators.

Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Projector features:

Laser-Powered Detail: Make your movies shine with the intensity of 2400 ISO Lumens, which is so bright you can even watch with the lights on, then watch every pixel pop in 4K UHD quality.

Carry Around the Home: The ergonomically designed handle allows you to conveniently move Cosmos Laser 4K to the bedroom or the backyard, wherever you want to watch movies.

Abundant Streaming Choices: Android TV 10.0 allows you to see 400,000+ movies and episodes on 7,000+ apps, so you’ll never run out of content.

Sound You Feel: Enrich your ears with the sweet, rich sound of movie soundtracks from the dual 5W tweeters and notice the heightened intensity from the dual 10W speakers immersing you in the action.

