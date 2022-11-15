Score Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker with halo LEDs from $35 (Up to 30% off)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $34.99 shipped in red or $37.49 in navy. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50, this is up to 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked this year and the best price in several months. Designed to deliver 360-degree audio from its unique upright cylindrical-like form-factor, it can push out up to 10W of power for 12 straight hours via its neodymium drivers, BassUp technology, and dual IIR passive radiators. Not only will its IPX7 design bring a pool party-proof option next summer, but it also features a halo of LEDs around the bottom that can “phase, pulse, and glow with the rhythm of your music for a next-level listening experience.” More details below.

If the LED treatment isn’t important to you, consider the classic Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at $24 Prime shipped instead. There’s nothing overly remarkable about this one, it just delivers a solid listening experience in a package you can take just about anywhere and has been one of the more popular options on Amazon for some time.

The speaker deals certainly don’t stop there though. Today’s Gold Box early Black Friday sale is delivering new all-time lows on the latest-generation Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 at $70 shipped, which is now joined by particularly notable price drops on Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve/+ II speakers and Denon’s Home 350 Wireless AirPlay 2 Speaker back at the all-time low. Swing by our speaker hub for even more as well.

Anker Soundcore Flare Mini features:

All Round Pounding Sound: Intense 360° sound drops from back-to-back 5W (10W total) neodymium drivers for stunning sound in every direction—all powered by BassUp technology, multi-band DRC, and dual IIR passive radiators. Put the sound at the centre of your house party and give everyone front-row thrills.

Audio Fireworks: A halo of LEDs phase, pulse, and glow with the rhythm of your music for a next-level listening experience. Fill your house or yard with a personalized party atmosphere; 8 individual LEDs and 5 lighting modes offer complete customization.

Pool Party Proof: No matter where the good times go, Flare Mini is an outdoor Bluetooth speaker that is suited up and ready. Super-safe IPX7 waterproof protection withstands spills, rain, and even complete submersion (for 30 minutes) in water.

