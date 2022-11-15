Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad: Outdoor gear, apparel, and more up to $1,300 off

As we inch closer to Black Friday, we now have the official Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s ad for you to peruse. As you would expect, there is a large selection of outdoor gear, holiday decor, apparel, hunting supplies, and more. You’ll even find some nice tech offerings here to outfit your boat and home with. On the apparel side of things, you’ll find big price cuts on in-house as well as name-brand options including Carhartt, Under Armour, and Columbia. We’re even tracking some discounts dropping as much as $1,300 off the normal retail pricing. Keep reading below for a closer look at the 2022 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad.

When is the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday sale?

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday sale starts on November 21, in store and online, and runs through November 27. Unlike some other retailers, these stores will open at 8:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. When it comes to the main day itself, Black Friday, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will open their doors at 5:00 a.m. so that you can take advantage of all the savings. Online shoppers will have to keep an eye on when some deals go live throughout the week, with some launching right at the beginning on November 21, and others launching closer to the main event.

Thanksgiving 2022: 8:00 a.m.

Black Friday 2022: 5:00 a.m.

Highlight deals from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad:

Ascend Hatteras Folding Electronic Bike – $1,400 (Reg. $1,600)

Christmas gift card 10% off

Accurite Iris 5-in-1 Weather Station – $100 (Reg. $130)

Christmas inflatables starting from $50

Garmin Echomap Ultra 126SV Fish Finder – $1,500 (Reg. $2,800)

Fleece Jackets for the family – $15 (Reg. $30)

Save 25% on entire stock of adventure play sets from $11

Traeger Pellet Grills from $700

Striker 4 Portable Fish Finder and GPS Plotter – $170 (Reg. $200)

While these are just some of the notable deals from this Black Friday ad, you can head below to see more from the ad scans to see the bigger picture.

Source: BlackFriday.com

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

Black Friday ad drops are just getting started, and we expect see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming week as retailers prepare for what’s surely going to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!