Early Disney Black Friday deals now live from $5: Toys, collectibles, apparel, more 40% off

Update 1: Phase 2 of the Disney early Black Friday sale is now live and kicking. The BOGO FREE 50% off promotion and free sitewide shipping has been flipped out for straight 40% markdowns on a massive range of collectibles, apparel, toys, plushies, action figures, and much more. The deals start from $5 and be sure to use code SHIPMAGIC for free shipping in orders over $75.

Disney Black Friday sale starts now! While the official Disney shop will be having a revolving door of price drops and sale events from now through the end of the month and beyond, Black Friday is now in full swing in the Magic Kingdom. Its “Black Friday Starts Now” sale is now live, offering a notable buy one get one at 50% off promotion stacked with markdowns on a broad range of toys, plushies, apparel for the whole family, collectibles, Star Wars gear, and more. Disney is also rewarding early shoppers with the ability to side step the usual pricey shipping fee for today only. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Early Disney Black Friday sale

The annual Disney Black Friday sale is easily one of the best times of year, like many retailers, to land big-time price drops on just about everything it sells. Today’s promotion will cut 50% off the second (lower-priced) item in your cart when you apply code JOY at checkout. Whether it’s toys and plushies for the kids, your growing Magic Kingdom collection, themed apparel, or action figures, now’s a great time to score some deals and land items that may or may not still be in-stock and discounted come the end of the month.

As we mentioned above, the Disney Black Friday deals are still subject to the FREE shipping in orders over $75 policy the official site always goes by. But for today only, Disney is looking to promote early shopping with free sitewide shipping on all orders with code FREESHIP. That means you can land more affordable gifts or stocking stuffers without having to pay any shipping fees or hit the usual $75 threshold.

You can also double up on the BOGO 50% off promo code above with a series of already discounted gear in various product categories. Some of which are highlighted below:

Once you have browsed through the early Disney Black Friday deals, you’ll want to check out some of the latest LEGO builds featuring kits from a galaxy far, far away, the upcoming 100th Disney anniversary collectible minifigures, and the holiday advent calendars.

