Anker’s latest portable power stations now on sale from $200 with up to $300 pre-winter deals

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its portable power stations to get in some last-minute fall camping trips or power the tailgate through colder weather. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the new Anker 1,024Wh PowerHouse Power Station marked down to $799.99 with the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer is now undercutting our previous mention by $100 in order to land at a new all-time low. You can also save on this bundle package with two 100W solar panels at $300 off for a true off-grid setup and another all-time low.

Anker’s recently-released power station arrives with one of the more capable internal batteries on the market thanks to 1,024Wh of reliable LiFePO4 energy for bringing on trips or just having around for some added peace of mind. For actually putting that power to use, you’ll find six AC outlets as well as three 100W USB-C PD ports, a pair of USB-A slots, and a car socket. Head below for more from $200.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings in order to lock-in the savings. These are all mostly at some of the best prices of the year, and if not, marking rare chances to save nonetheless.

As all of the discounts in our Green Deals guide begin heating up this week, we’re still not over the price cuts that went live on Friday from Rad Power Bikes. As part of its early Black Friday shopping event, you can now lock-in the best prices of the year across several of the brand’s popular e-bikes with up to $500 in savings to enjoy.

Anker 1,024Wh Power Station features:

6× Longer Lifespan: Premium LPF (LiFePO4) batteries extend the lifespan by 6× more than standard lithium-ion batteries, so you’ll always have plenty of power to conquer any outdoor adventure. Instead of 2 years, 555 Portable Power Station lets you power your devices everyday for 10 years. It also comes with an exclusive 5-year full device warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience. A 200W solar input with 45% higher solar charging efficiency, unibody drop-proof structure, and 3 high-speed charging USB-C ports with a 100W max output make this the longest-lasting power station you’ll ever own.

