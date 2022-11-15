Apple launches $10 MCU movie iTunes sale alongside discounted western flicks

It’s Tuesday, and that means Apple is back with its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around celebrating the recent release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the storefront is now loaded with discounts on nearly every installment of the MCU from Infinity Saga to Phase 4. All down to $10 each, there’s also a secondary sale for those who prefer some western action over superheroes at $10 or less.

Apple launches new MCU movie sale at iTunes

Throughout the latest iTunes movie sale, you’ll find just about every title in the MCU marked down to $10 or less each, which will all become permanent additions to your collection. That’s down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags that these movies routinely fetch and one of the first times this year that nearly everything has been discounted together in a single sale. With Black Panther 2 just hitting theaters, now is your time to complete your collection.

Avengers

Thor

Iron Man

Captain America

Everything else

Alongside all of the superhero action, Apple is rolling out the movie savings over to a collection of popular westerns. These are all now sitting at $10 or less from the usual $15 to $20 price tags in order to deliver the best prices of the year.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!