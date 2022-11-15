Made for Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen wall mounts just hit rock-bottom pricing at $5 (70% off)

Amazon is now offering some rock-bottom pricing on accessories for its Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speakers. You can score the ECHOGEAR Made For Amazon Wall Mount in black or white for just $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this is 71% off the going rate and the best price we have ever tracked. This mount, much like the Made for Amazon Outlet Hanger that is also now down at the $4.99 all-time low, is specifically designed to house your Echo Dot 4th Gen in a neat and tidy fashion. Alongside the ability to be “mounted in minutes” just about anywhere, it comes with the 3M strips or screws and hardware in the box to make it happen. You can stow it on the underside of cabinets, up on the wall, or even on the ceiling with a rotating design, leaving all controls accessible without getting in the way of the sound output. Head below for more details.

At just $5 a pop, now’s the time to strike. It’s hard to imagine any Amazon-endorsed Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker smart speaker gear going for any less than this. For the price of single fancy latte, you can organize your space and audio/smart home gear hub well ahead of the holidays today.

Speaking of the upcoming coming Black Friday deals, Amazon finally unleashed its holiday deal preview. Outlining many of the upcoming price drops, it just scratches the surface of the deals but it will give you a good idea of what’s to come nonetheless. The 48-hour event is set to be the biggest of the year and we will have around the clock coverage starting as soon as this weekend, right through next week, and across Cyber Monday. And remember some deals are already live so stay locked to our Black Friday 2022 hub for updates.

ECHOGEAR Made For Amazon Wall Mount features:

Accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot (4th Gen) sold separately.

A SUPER EASY install will have your Echo Dot (4th Gen) mounted in minutes. Use the included 3M Command Strips for peel & stick installation. Want a more permanent option? Screws and anchors come in the box for drywall & wood stud wall mounting.

Get your Echo Dot (4th Gen) off the counter and onto the wall, under a cabinet, or even on the ceiling. It’ll keep your speaker secure during your neighbor’s spontaneous polka parties.

Rotating design can turn 360º to maximize button access & audio quality for your unique setup.

Keep that power cord in check for a clean finish. Wrap the extra cable around the base of the mount for an Instagram worthy look.

