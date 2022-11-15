Amazon’s Black Friday 2022 ad finally revealed detailing 48-hour holiday savings event

So far this month, we’ve seen quite a few Black Friday ads roll in for 2022, and now today the flyer we’ve all been waiting for has been revealed. Amazon is finally detailing what to expect from its annual holiday shopping event, as the retailer breaks down just what kinds of price cuts we’ll see from its upcoming 48-hour sale officially going live on Thanksgiving. Head below for a breakdown of the Amazon Black Friday 2022 ad.

Amazon reveals Black Friday 2022 preview

Today, Amazon has offically announced its Black Friday 2022 plans after a few weeks of early offers and other promotions teasing the year’s biggest shopping event. Locked into a 48-hour sale, the savings will officially go live on Thanksgiving Day, aka Thursday, November 24. The savings will then be live through the end of Friday before the retailer takes a break over the weekend to prepare for the Cyber Monday action. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

In usual Amazon fashion, the Black Friday action will be going live on the usual Gold Box landing page that we’ve come to expect. Most of the savings will be launching at 3 a.m. EST each night in the sale, dropping a collection of new sales to shop through the two-day event. Mixing up that usual formula, Amazon will also be releasing some surprise deals every 30 minutes throughout certain time periods in the sale, giving quick shoppers an edge to score even more enticing deals. We’ll of course be on the lookout for these and sharing across the site, as well as our socials.

Deals on anything and everything

Here is just a limited look at the kinds of Gold Boxes we’ll see in the Amazon Black Friday 2022 sale. If the shopping event is anything like the Fall Prime Day sale that went live last month, the retailer will really be setting the pace among others like Best Buy and Walmart, which are also delivering their own competitive deals.

Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna

Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings

Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel

Save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell.

Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel

Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon

Save up to 30% on De’Longhi Espresso Machines

Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW

Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black

Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf

Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware

Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix

Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS

Alongside the upcoming deals that shoppers can look forward to, Amazon is also rounding up its early Black Friday 2022 offers into one stop. These are price cuts we’ve already been on top of here at 9to5Toys, but it’s yet another sign that the retailer is dishing out the best of the best a bit early. You can go shop all of these price cuts courtesy of the Early Black Friday deals page.

Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Show 15, Echo Dot (5th Gen), Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids, Echo Studio, and Echo Auto

Save up to 60% on select Ring devices and bundles including Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Ring Stick Up Cam

Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV devices including Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Series, Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Save up to $100 on Fitbit smartwatches, fitness trackers, and scales

Save up to 30% on select licensed FIFA World Cup Gear

Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses

Save up to 30% on select Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage

Save 25% on Carhartt Rain Defender® Special Edition Hoodies

Save up to 25% on Koolaburra by UGG Shoes

Save up to $70 on Meta Quest 2 and get two games for free

Save $10 on Xbox controllers

You can get a full look at what to expect from Amazon’s Black Friday plans over on the Gold Box hub that will be continually updated throughout the 2022 holiday season. It’s already the place to be for daily deals and other noteworthy savings, but has already begun transforming into the shopping hub for everything going live at the end of the month. The full price release is also detailed right here.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

