Put Samsung’s official Qi charging pad on your nightstand at $28 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the official Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $28 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $40, today’s offer amounts to the first notable price cut since back in May when it landed at the all-time low that’s $3 below this offer. You’re then looking at the second-best price to date at 30% off the going rate. Delivering a first-party charging experience for less, this in-house Qi pad complements your Galaxy handset with 9W charging speeds. It has a streamlined build that won’t take up too much space on the desk or nightstand, and this package even includes a wall adapter and USB-C cord. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with an upright offering, this Anker Qi charging stand is about as good as it gets. Not only will going with this alternative let you make out for less cash at $20, but it will also keep your smartphone propped up for keeping an eye on notifications and the like throughout the day. It may ditch the first-party Samsung seal of approval, but is one of the more popular solutions out there with a 10W wireless output in tow.

As far as another novel way to refuel your Samsung handset goes, the Twelve South PowerPic Mod is a notable option that is now even more affordable than ever. Dropping down to $44, this unique offering of course charges your smartphone with a 10W Qi pad, but also doubles as a picture frame as you might have gleamed from its name.

Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charging Pad features:

Powers your favorite devices. The Wireless Charger is compatible with both Android and Apple devices, so you can simply place and charge your phone or favorite earbuds. Designed to fit your space. Simply place the Wireless Charger where you want it. With a slim, smooth and compact design, it fits even in your smaller spaces, so it’s easy to access when your phone or earbuds need a little extra juice.

