Twelve South PowerPic delivers a unique acrylic wireless charging stand from $47 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South PowerPic mod in white for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the black model at $47.02, down from the regular $60, but we have seen that one go for $46 lately. This is a charging stand that delivers up to 7.5W to iPhone and 10W to compatible Android devices in both vertical and horizontal orientations. However there’s nothing average about it after that. It features an acrylic lucite-frame that allows you to display any 4×6 photo or “room-matching graphic” while your phone isn’t docked – the “beautiful thick acrylic borderless frame is a blank canvas that can be tailored to your style.” Hit up our hands-on review for more details and head below for more.

To maximize its charging capabilities, you’ll want to pair it with a 20W wall charger and a solid option comes by way of Anker’s Nano PIQ 3.0 20W model that sells for $19 Prime shipped in various colorways. But if you’re looking for even more power, dive into our hands-on review of Anker’s new Nano 3 USB-C 30W GaN Charger instead.

This morning also saw a notable price go live on ESR’s 2-in-1 MagSafe iPhone/AirPods charging stand at 25% off. However, you’ll also want to check out the now live Belkin Singles Day sale filled with other MagSafe options, Thread-ready HomeKit gear, power banks, and much more. Everything is detailed right here.

Twelve South PowerPic mod features:

MULTI-POSITION TO FIT YOUR SPACE: PowerPic mod’s unique charging frame can be positioned vertically or horizontally on the included stand

COMPLETELY CUSTOMIZABLE: Beautiful, thick, acrylic borderless frame is a blank canvas that can be tailored to your style. You can showcase a bold print, wallpaper to match your walls, your favorite vacation photo or even leave it empty for a modern look. PowerPic blends in or stands out – it’s up to you.

DEVICE CHARGING OPTIONS : Wireless charging phones, iPhones and AirPods Pro can all be charged on PowerPic. PowerPic is compatible with most cases up to 3mm thick and can charge phones vertically or horizontally. Use PowerPic with any 20-watt USB-C power adapter (not included)

