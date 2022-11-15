Samsung’s 130-inch The Premiere 4K ultra short throw laser projector falls $1,500 to $5,000

Amazon is offering the Samsung 130-inch The Premiere 4K Ultra Short Throw Smart Triple Laser Projector for $4,999.99 shipped. Down $1,500 from its list price, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and marks the second-best price to date. This projector delivers a 4K UHD resolution and packs an ultra-bright triple laser technology, which features a 2,800-lumen brightness. It’s powered by the Tizen smart TV operating system so you can access Netflix, YouTube, and more from native apps. This projector even features a built-in 40W 2.2.2-channel speaker system so you can use it without a dedicated sound system. On top of that, the projector only needs to be placed “just inches” from the wall to work. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Whether you’re looking for a more budget-friendly projector or just one to take on camping trips this spring, then Anker’s Nebula Mars II Pro is a fantastic option. Coming in at $500 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, it’s $1,949 less than today’s lead deal. Delivering a 720p resolution and 500-lumen brightness, the Mars II Pro also features a built-in battery that can last for up to three hours per charge, which is enough to get through most movies without having to plug in.

Don’t forget that this 98-inch TCL smart Google TV is on sale for $3,500 off right now. It’s is so big you can start selling movie tickets to your home, which will help you recoup the $5,000 cost. It’s a massive screen and packs a lot of features, including Dolby Vision, 120Hz display, and much more.

Samsung The Premiere 4K UST Smart Triple Laser Projector features:

Lose yourself in immersive detail and enjoy a cinematic experience at home with the 130-inch The Premiere Projector- 4K UHD Smart TV 4.2CH Sound System with built-in Alexa.Cutting-edge UHD ultra-bright triple laser technology and 4K resolution deliver dramatic, high-quality cinematic picture quality and contrast, while 2800 lumens ensure you catch every detail, even in bright light. The Premiere is the world’s first HDR10+ Projector for vibrant viewing that’s just like being in a theatre. Powerful sound matches the stunning display with 40 Watt 4.2CH built-in audio channel system, while built-in game enhancers super easy control, and a host of other enhancements such as built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby elevate the smart projector watching experience.

