This 98-inch TCL smart Google TV is so big you can start selling movie tickets, now $3,500 off

There’s some big, gorgeous TVs out there, and then there’s this gigantic 98-inch personal movie theater of a 4K Smart Google TV from TCL. The regularly $8,500 behemoth of a display likely puts most of the largest TVs you have seen to shame and if you have the space for it, you can now score it for $4,999.99 shipped. That’s $3,500 in savings – more than double what you would pay for a mid- to high-tier 65-inch model – and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This one released at the top of the year with a 120Hz display (Variable Refresh Rate tech included), support for Google Assistant voice commands, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Four HDMI inputs as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, plus an auto game mode – Mario is almost life-size on this thing. Head below for more details.

Is 98-inches a bit big for you? Well, of course it is, so why not just grab Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV while it’s down at the all-time low $600 shipped. This one was unveiled back in September is now seeing its very first price drop

For something even more modest, Amazon’s regularly $470 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV just dropped to $250 in the early Black Friday sale. It’s certainly not a 98-inch indoor drive-in display, nor is it as as feature-rich as the Fire TV above, but it’s hard to deny what it brings to the entertainment center at just $250 shipped.

Then swing by our home theater hub for deals on Anker’s NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Portable Projector, today’s price drop on JBL’s Bar 2.1-Channel Soundbar, and new all-time lows on Hisense’s R6 HomeKit-ready 4K Smart TVs from just $200 shipped.

TCL XL 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV features:

Superior 4K Ultra HD: Picture clarity combined with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture.

QLED: Quantum dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. This provides exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance.

Contrast Control Zones: Contrast is optimized across up to 192 localized zones for striking distinction between bright and dark areas of the image for maximum detail, depth, and dimension.

Hands-free voice control: Easy home control and entertainment, without lifting a finger. Turn on the big game. Dim the lights. See who’s at the front door. All without having to ask, “where’s the remote control?” That’s the magic of hands-free voice control. Just say “Hey Google” to get started.

