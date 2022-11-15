Stop snoring with this high-tech wearable that’s only $80 (Reg. $119)

Snoring isn’t pleasant for anyone involved. If you’re sharing a room or bed with a loud snoozer, sleep trouble is natural. It might also be a little embarrassing to doze off on a plane. If you’re the one snoring, it might lead to other health problems down the line. If you want to try to stop snoring, you may want to try the Snore Circle. This wearable muscle stimulator may help you stop snoring, and it’s on sale for 32% off. That’s the best price you’ll find anywhere online.

Put snoring to bed

Unlike other wearable snore stoppers, the Snore Circle doesn’t go in your mouth or even over your nose. Just attach one of the conductive strips under your chin, then pop on the Snore Circle. Just make sure there’s no hair or stubble where you put the conductive strips.

Through the night, the Snore Circle will emit gentle electric pulses to help your muscles relax. The Snore Circle uses EMS and TENS muscle stimulation, both of which have been in use for years to help muscles relax and promote blood flow and pain relief.

To help monitor your sleep and control the Snore Circle, you can pair it with the Sleeplus App. Sleeplus lets you personalize your Snore Circle settings, and is free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. If you do find you can feel the electric stimulation through the night, the Sleeplus app is also how you can adjust between 30 intensity levels to find the right amount of muscle stimulation.

A new way to stop snoring

Snoring could hurt your well-being in the long run, not to mention, it’s probably less than pleasant for your partner. However, you may be able to stop snoring with a little help.



For a limited time, get a Snore Circle Electronic Muscle Stimulator for just $79.99 (reg. $119).

