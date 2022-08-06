Access music, messages, and more with the Chrono-Max smartwatch, now $35

Andrew Uh -
Reg. $220 $35

If you would like to access the features of a premium smartwatch without emptying your bank account, the C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch is definitely worth your attention. For a limited time, this feature-packed device is only $34.99 (Reg. $219.99) over at 9to5Toys Specials. 

From tracking your health to reducing the time you spend looking at your phone, there are many great reasons to wear a smartwatch. And in recent years, the price of these devices has dropped massively. Unless you want a big brand, there really is no reason to shell out hundreds of dollars.

The C-MAX Chrono-Max offers everything you could want from a smartwatch in a sleek and very affordable package. The 1.69-inch full-color touchscreen display lets you check the time and your push notifications with a quick glance, even in bright sunshine. You can also control your music playback with a tap.

Built-in sensors can track your activity in multiple sports, and of your sleep patterns overnight. The smartwatch even works as a wireless remote control for your camera. All of these features are packed into an IP67 waterproof and dust-proof case, with a soft silicone wristband attached. There are several different colors to choose from, and you can easily change your digital watch face whenever you want. 

The Chrono-Max works perfectly with iOS and Android smartphones, and you get plenty of battery life to keep you connected throughout the day. You can order now for only $34.99 to get this powerful digital timepiece at 84% off MSRP. Be quick, this is a limited-time price drop!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Andrew Uh

Marshall’s new Motif ANC earbuds see rare discoun...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, latest App...
DEEBOT’s N8+ robot vacuum cleaner includes an aut...
TOLOCO’s percussion massage gun falls to $70 in m...
Save $260 on HP’s Envy x360 Convertible Ryzen 7 1...
CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Keyboard s...
Elgato’s 32 programmable key Stream Deck XL reach...
Hover-1’s Ranger Pro hoverboard goes nine MPH for...
Load more...
Show More Comments