Elgato intros next-gen Stream Deck control surface with Touch Bar-style display, more

We are big fans of Elgato’s desktop control surfaces, and it just unveiled the new Stream Deck Plus. Delivering a similar series of multi-function capabilities as the previous-generation models, the plus model takes it up a notch with additional input controls and the almost Touch Bar-like display to streamline your content creation process. In most ways it is designed to take the experience of the more affordable Stream MK.2 up a notch with technical improvements across the board, and it is now available for purchase. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New Stream Deck Plus from Elgato

For those unfamiliar, Elgato’s Stream Deck lineup delivers a series of mappable controls to your streaming and content creation rig that can then be programmed via the Elgato app to control a wide range of actions and gear in your studio. That includes everything from switching camera angles, muting your microphone, launching various apps, charging scenes in your stream, and much more.

The new Stream Deck Plus delivers all of this functionality with enhanced controls including four new control knobs for things like “volume levels, image details, camera zoom, brightness, white balance” and other incremental app settings (you can also push them to “cycle through dial actions”).

You’ll also have noticed the fancy new Touch Bar-style display spanning across the middle of the control surface. This, not entirely unlike Apple’s Touch Bar display, is a touchscreen that allows for more direct control over the buttons and knobs as well as offering the ability to “control apps with a touch, swipe to change pages, and see dial information at a glance.”

Elgato offers up a slew of plug-ins to help automate your setup in tandem with the hardware controls, but it does appear that compatibility is still limited on the new model (for now anyway):

Install over 200 ready-made plugins or map keyboard shortcuts to keys and dials. Stream Deck + integrates with any workflow from video creation, podcasting and live production to photo editing, graphic design, and beyond.

The Elgato Stream Deck Plus is now avialble for purchase at $269.99 directly from Elgato, and the Amazon listing should be live any time now.

9to5Toys’ Take

It would appear the new Elgato Stream Deck Plus offers much of the same functionality as the previous-generation MK.2, but you certainly won’t get the incremental control of the knobs with the older model. The touchscreen, by the sounds of it, is still limited to some degree in its use case scenarios – full customization and wide support for the new plus model is still in the works it would appear – but it certainly warrants the price tag if those elements deliver some value to your setup.

Be sure to dive in our hands-on review of the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 and our launch coverage for the brand’s new Wave DX XLR mic as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!