Elgato’s new Wave DX XLR mic promises ‘precise vocals without coloration’ at $99

Today, Elgato is launching an all-new XLR microphone dubbed the Wave DX. This new microphone uses a premium dynamic capsule that’s been designed in close cooperation with Lewitt Audio. Elgato designed this microphone to “reproduce precise vocals without coloration” for a more accurate representation of your voice, something that many microphones can fail to do. Sound intriguing? The price is also pretty great, so keep reading to find out more about the Elgato Wave DX microphone.

Elgato ups your audio game with Wave DX XLR microphone

Digging into the Elgato Wave DX microphone, you’ll find that Elgato is leveraging a new dynamic capsule that it built with Lewitt Audio. While you’ll still need an XLR preamp or audio interface, like the Wave XLR, this microphone is sure to deliver audio clarity that you’re going to enjoy. The Wave DX has been built, like we said above, to “reproduce precise vocals without coloration.” What does this mean, you might ask? Well, essentially, a lot of microphones will add some sort of pitch, adjustment, or other modification to your voice when recording. Elgato is claiming here that this doesn’t happen, meaning this is designed to make it easier to capture your voice as-is and then add effects and EQ after the fact.

The Wave DX also uses a wide cardioid polar pattern to help pick up “lifelike lows and detailed highs while rejecting unwanted background noise.” There’s an internal pop filter as well to help reduce pops and hisses caused by plosive speech sounds.

“After the groundbreaking release of Wave:3, we set out to create a high-end yet accessible dynamic mic that sounds incredible,” said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. “Being an analog microphone, Wave DX will slot into any XLR setup. But plug it into the Elgato Wave XLR interface, and you’ve got yourself a complete broadcast setup powered by Wave Link mixing software, VST audio effects, and Stream Deck control, which brings your entire streaming or podcasting setup together. It’s this inter-compatibility that makes the Elgato ecosystem so powerful, and we’re excited to expand our audio lineup with Wave DX.”

Elgato said that it’s best to pair the new Wave DX with the Wave XLR, as that delivers the brand’s Wave Link software mixer to the new microphone. Wave Link, for those unaware, allows you to leverage multiple audio sources, create sub mixes, and use third-party VST effects, including EQ, compression, or reverb, on-the-fly. You can also integrate Wave Link with RTX GPUs and NVIDIA Broadcast for AI-powered noise and room echo removal.

The Wave DX is available for purchase today for $99.99, though do remember you’ll need an XLR interface to use it. Amazon’s landing page isn’t quite live yet, but you can see it on Elgato’s audio page via the retailer to find out when it’ll be available there.

9to5Toys’ Take

Elgato is really trying its best to become a one-stop shop for everything streaming. This new microphone is just the latest step in that direction and promises to deliver an uncompromising experience when streaming or recording voiceovers. Being XLR, I do think that Elgato can deliver what they’re promising here, so if you’re in the market for a quality microphone and like CORSAIR’s products, give the Wave DX a try.

