9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2022 – Latest 10.9-inch iPad $399, AirPods 3 refurb $110, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/11/9to5Toys-Daily-111622-11.13-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Backup everything for less with Seagate’s 10TB Ex...
Gerber’s 14-function MP600 multi-tool nears 2022 ...
Carhartt starts its Black Friday Sale with 25% off best...
Cooler Master’s Space Gray-style 65% Hybrid Wirel...
Early Black Friday CamelBak gear from $5: Water bottles...
Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/13 Pro Max Tempered G...
LEGO reveals lineup of six new Super Mario 2023 expansi...
Regularly up to $34 smart reusable Rocketbooks down at ...
Load more...
Show More Comments