Sengled’s popular smart bulbs, multi-color strips, and outdoor flood lights up to 45% off from $15

Amazon has now kicked off a wide ranging sale event featuring a series of Sengled’s popular smart home lighting products including everything from color-changing bulbs and light strips to outdoor floodlights, and more. One notable option has the 4-pack of Sengled Wi-Fi Color Smart Bulbs at $25.49 shipped. This is 15% off the going rate we have tracked over the last several months, matching the 2022 Amazon low, and the best we can find. These Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible A19 light bulbs can integrate into your current smart home with no hub required. They support voice command action as well as your typical scheduling a range of other customizations from directly on your smartphone (iOS and Android). Head below for more Sengled smart home lighting deals.

More Sengled smart home lighting deals:

While we are talking intelligent lighting solutions, you’ll want to dive into the price drop we spotted on Philips Hue’s Gradient lamps with addressable RGB action. Now down at $136 shipped, this is a new Amazon all-time low and all of the details you need are waiting right here. Then swing by our smart home hub for more including the best price of the year on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat and the first discount on the new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro.

Sengled Wi-Fi Color Smart Bulbs features:

Voice Control: Color changing WiFi Classic smart bulbs that work with Alexa and Google Home. Control your smart light bulb via voice commands to turn your smart bulbs on/off, create colorful mood scenes, adjust brightness and more, e.g. Switch on the Alexa light bulbs before getting out of bed, dim the smart lights from the couch to watch a movie..Special Features:Color Changing

Schedule Feature: Designed with 16 million colors and tunable white (Amber to Cool White, from 2000K to 6500K) with HIGH CRI>90. Easily setup via using Sengled Home App (iOS and Android), turn smart light bulb on/off, dim smart bulb to the desired level and set up schedules from anywhere. Program timers and routines to automate your entire smart home lighting setup. Control your smart light bulbs while away from home.

