Motorola Edge+ smartphone down to all-time low of $490 in 1-day Woot sale (Reg. $1,000), more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of new condition unlocked Android smartphones with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply in any other case. Our top pick is on the Motorola Edge+ 2022 512GB Android Smartphone for $489.99. Normally fetching $1,000, you’d currently pay $600 with Amazon’s competing offer clocking in at $110 higher than today’s limited-time discount. All said and done, you’re looking at over 50% in savings and a new all-time low that’s $10 under previous lows from August. Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

Just to pinpoint how good of a deal the featured offering is, we just saw the more budget-friendly Motorola Edge 2022 go on sale for a higher price than its flagship counterpart above. So not only are you saving an extra $10, but also scoring a more capable handset that comes powered by one of the latest chips with increased storage, RAM, and other specs.

Then make sure to go shop all of the other price cuts in today’s sale. There are plenty of other handsets in new condition up for grabs, including previous-generation Google Pixel devices, affordable Samsung smartphones, and more all starting from $80. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals that are currently up for grabs right now.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

