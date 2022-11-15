Motorola’s all-new Edge 2022 5G smartphone packs an OLED display at $500 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new unlocked Motorola Edge 2022 Android smartphone since it launched earlier this fall. Dropping down to $499.99 shipped, today’s offer is down from the usual $600 going rate and marking a return to the all-time low. We last saw it go up for sale for the same price back in September before the handset even officially shipped, and now 2 months later, another discount has returned. The new Motorola Edge 2022 arrives centered around a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display that runs Android 12 at 144Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset comes backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which also powers the 5G connectivity and Dolby Atmos speakers. Its internal 5,000mAh battery is then backed by support for Qi wireless and wired TuboPower 30 charging.

A great way to use some of your savings would be to bring home one of Motorola’s official covers for the Edge 2022. Its new Fabric case sports a premium microfiber interior lining and comes coated in a knit fabric shell on the outside. It can help protect against any drops or scrapes, while still adding some extra style to the just-released handset at $40.

Over in our Android guide this week, we’re tracking some notable price cuts that let you get in on the savings of a new handset with a different form-factor than the lead deal. From more budget-friendly offerings to flagship foldables from Samsung, there are quite a few new all-time lows up for the taking. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals that are currently up for grabs right now.

Motorola Edge 2022 features:

Ultra-smooth 144 Hz display. Watch your favorite entertainment in true-to-life color on a fast and fluid 6.6″ FHD+ OLED display. 50MP high-res camera system. Capture sharper photos with Ultra pixel technology and OIS, take ultra-wide shots, and see every amazing detail with Macro Vision. Unbelievable battery life + blazing-fast charging. Go up to two days on a single charge, then fuel up fast with TurboPower 30 or wireless charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!