TP-Link launches Tapo 2K security camera with full-color night vision and free AI detection

Today, TP-Link is announcing its latest home security camera with the Tapo C420. With a 2K QHD video and 4MP photo support, the latest camera from Tapo also packs full color night vision so you can see exactly what’s going on when it’s dark outside. On top of this function, the camera is weatherproof to use outside, supports a local storage option with microSD, and even packs smart AI detection and a built-in light. Sound like something you’d be interested in having in your smart home setup? Keep reading to find out more.

Color night vision is finally mainstream

For the longest time, most home security cameras have relied on IR night vision, which converts the image to black and white when it’s dark out. There have been some cameras, like the Wyze Cam v3, which leverage color night vision sensors, but it’s not really been the mainstream option until late. Now, more and more cameras are getting color night vision offerings so you can easily see what goes on when it’s dark outside.

There’s a built-in LED light to illuminate areas at night and also a siren to ward off would-be criminals too. When it comes to storing your video, TP-Link also offers multiple choices here. Of course, the normal cloud option that we’re all used to at this point is available with a rolling 30-day video history subscription as well as activity notifications and more. However, those who either don’t trust the cloud or just don’t want to pay for it will enjoy the fact that the TP-Link Tapo C420 supports up to a 256GB microSD card, meaning your footage will be stored locally and not hit cloud servers at all.

TP-Link’s Tapo C420 leverages that technology on top of a bunch of other features, however, making it a well-rounded choice for your smart home security setup. Continuing on the feature train, the Tapo C420 is a completely wire-free camera that can last for up to 180 days on a single charge. You can mount the camera either inside or outside as well, making it even more versatile.

Other features of the TP-Link Tapo C420 include two-way audio so you can communicate with whoever’s on the other side of the camera, both Alexa and Assistant integration, and human/pet/vehicle AI detection at no additional cost to you.

The TP-Link Tapo C420S2 comes with two cameras for $199.99, though it’s currently $60 off at Amazon right now during a launch-day discount.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad that color night vision is finally becoming mainstream. It makes it easier to see who’s outside or what’s going on because IR night vision was limited by how far the IR lights actually reached, and generally, that wasn’t too far.

Plus, it’s nice that TP-Link is including its AI detection features at no additional charge, while most companies put that function inside of some sort of subscription, making it unobtainable to those who are trying to save some cash.

All in all, the TP-Link Tapo C420 looks to be a solid smart home security solution for your setup and is well worth considering for securing your home.

