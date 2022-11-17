Blink’s new Mini Pan-Tilt Camera goes on sale for first time at $50 (Save $10), more

Amazon is now offering the new Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera for $49.99 shipped. Joining the rest of the latest Blink smart home security lineup on sale ahead of Black Friday, this new release headlines the collection with its first-ever discount from the usual $60 price tag. Those $10 in savings deliver a new all-time low and a rare chance to save. Having just hit the scene back in September, the new Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera arrives with some of the brand’s most capable features backed by panning and tilting tech that lets you turn the 1080p sensor to be looking ay anything in your home. Alongside support for the companion app, there’s also Alexa integration to pair with motion alerts, two-way audio, and nightvision.

Throughout the rest of the sale, Amazon is rolling out much of the same all-time low discounts across quite a few different form-factors for upgrading your setup’s security. From video doorbells to outdoor cameras, floodlights, and some ultra-affordable options, you can score Black Friday pricing early before Thanksgiving Week even arrives. So be sure to shop the entire sale.

If you’d prefer to ditch Alexa for Assistant, we’re also tracking three of Google’s latest Nest cameras on sale for Black Friday, too. These offerings put Google’s smart assistant at the center of the feature set, delivering different form-factors for upgrading the front door, backyard, or inside your house with some extra surveilance tech.

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera features:

See what’s happening inside any room from corner to corner with 360° coverage from your smartphone, tablet, or compatible Alexa device. Pan left and right and tilt up and down from the Blink app to see more of your home with HD day and infrared night view. Get real-time motion alerts on your smartphone so you can react and engage from anywhere. Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 and USB drive

