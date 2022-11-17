Google Nest Hub displays and latest Assistant cameras see Black Friday discounts from $50

All of the Google Nest discounts are now going live for Black Friday 2022, with a series of Assistant-enabled smart home gear up for grabs at the best prices of the year. Leading the way, Best Buy is offering the Nest Hub 2nd Gen at $49.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer is amounting to 50% in savings while delivering the second-best price to date at $5 under our previous mention. This also comes within $5 of the all-time low briefly set once before. Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s all of the usual onboard hands-free access to Google Assistant for commanding smart home devices, playing music, and just answering questions, as well as all-new features in the form of Soli Sleep Sensing allowing it to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who need an even more capable screen-based Assistant setup can also save on the Google Nest Hub Max. Dropping down to $164 courtesy of Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to $65 in savings while marking the lowest price of the year at $10 under our previous mention.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the same Assistant features above in a 10-inch form-factor. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Alongside the Assistant smart displays on sale, the Black Friday savings are also carrying over to three of the latest Nest cameras.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

