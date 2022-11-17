JBL Pulse 4 with 360-degree LED light show hits 2022 low at $150 ($100 off), more from $25

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the JBL Pulse 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $149.95 shipped. Regularly $250, this is a solid $100 in savings, a relatively rare price drop overall, and the lowest price we can find. There are certainly other speakers out there with LED action, but not very many with a 360-degree wall of shimmering light show action – customizable color choices via the companion app included. From there, you can expect 12 hours of wireless playback time alongside typical Bluetooth streaming from your smart devices and an IPX7 waterproof rating to protect it from splashes and the elements. Head below for more details and deals from $25.

If the light show action isn’t impressing you, check out some of the other holiday deals we are tracking on the JBL Bluetooth speaker lineup. The Go 3 model, alongside other ultra-portable solutions are now sitting at some of the best prices we have ever tracked starting from just $25 Prime shipped. All of the details you need on these now even lower deals have now been added to our previous roundup.

Everything you need to know about Teenage Engineering’s new must-see sensor-packed singing wooden speaker dolls is in our launch coverage, then go hit up price drops on Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve/+ II speakers. Now sitting at the second-best prices we have tracked yet, these higher-end options are starting from $179 shipped and you can get a closer look right here.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

DAZZLING 360 DEGREES LED LIGHTS: Pulse 4 shines through the night with an amazing, high-resolution 360-degree LED lightshow.

POWERFUL JBL ORIGINAL PRO SOUND: Pulse 4 delivers JBL Signature Sound in every direction with its ingenious 360 degree speaker array.

12 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: Ready to get your groove on. Pulse 4 delivers up 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

WIRELESS BLUETOOTH STREAMING: Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device, with up to 40ft wireless range

