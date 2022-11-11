Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve/+ II speakers hit second-best prices from $179 (Save $40+)

Amazon is now offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II for $229 shipped. Normally fetching $329, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount to date at $100 off. It’s still one of the first chances to save, and drops within $30 of the low set once before in August as part of a 1-day sale. The new version of Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II arrives with much of the same portable form-factor as before, just with some enhancements to the already popular build. The improved 17-hour battery life pairs with an even more room-filling 360-degree audio array, with Bluetooth and NFC pairing rounding out the package. Head below for more.

Step down to the Bose SoundLink Revolve II to save some extra cash. This one enters at $179 and arrives with a similar, yet smaller version of the portable Bluetooth speaker noted above. On top of a less capable speaker system, there is a smaller capacity 13-hour battery packed into the more compact design. It is still waterproof much the same, but ditches the built-in handle found on the Revolve+ II above. Also on sale though, you can now lock-in $40 in savings from the usual $219 going rate to score the second-best discount to date at within $5 of the all-time low.

This week also saw a collection of Sony’s latest Bluetooth speakers go on sale courtesy of Amazon. Dropping down a series of different models likes its just-released X-Series, as well as the more unique lass model with candle LED, pricing across the sale now starts at $94.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II features:

Providing portable audio that can fill a room, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker sports a downward-firing full-range transducer and omnidirectional acoustic deflector. This means that the SoundLink Revolve+ II can deliver 360° of audio throughout a room, whether it’s placed dead center or against a wall, reflecting audio to you and your guests. The addition of dual passive radiators supports deep bass and reduces vibration.

