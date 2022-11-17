Optoma’s True 4K UHD35 Gaming Projector runs at up to 240Hz at new low of $999 (Save $301)

Amazon is now offering the Optoma UHD35 True 4K Gaming Projector for $999 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this 23% discount, or solid $301 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen. This 4K projector has 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels with 3,600 lumens to fight through tougher lighting environments. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG for viewing HDR content with the projector alongside an enhanced gaming mode that allows you to play at 1080p 240Hz for a 4.2ms response time. The dual HDMI 2.0 inputs allow you to have your gaming console connected and a Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick, having access to your favorite streaming apps and essentially making the projector a smart model on a budget. You can even play back movies at 24fps so you can watch movies as the director intended. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Make sure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $20. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.”

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Have a PlayStation 5 and want to fully utilize all its power? We’re currently tracking the 2022 model Sony 55-inch Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google Smart TV at the Amazon all-time low of $698. You’re looking at an HDR Processor X1-powered 4K display running on the Google TV platform with Assistant voice command action, Dolby Vision tech, and “exclusive features for the PlayStation to improve gaming picture quality.”

Optoma UHD35 True 4K Gaming Projector features:

From the award-winning platform of 4K UHD ultra-fast 240Hz family of projectors from Optoma, introcucing the UHD35 with increased brightness and contrast. Experience next-level gaming on a huge screen with the 3,600 lumens, 4K UHD Optoma UHD35 home entertainment projector. Project images up to 300 inches with incredible details, vibrant colors, and outstanding input response for unmatched 4K HDR cinematic and gaming experiences. HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 support ensures connectivity to the latest 4K UHD devices while a 12V trigger enables control of motorized screens.

