Sony’s PS5-enhanced 2022 4K/8K TVs hit new lows from $448: OLED, mini-LED, more up to $1,000 off

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Sony 55-inch Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google Smart TV for $698 shipped. This one launched at $1,098 back in May before settling out at an $850 regular price at Best Buy more recently. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’re looking at an HDR Processor X1-powered 4K display running on the Google TV platform with Assistant voice command action, Dolby Vision tech, and “exclusive features for the PlayStation to improve gaming picture quality.” The native 120Hz refresh rate also sits alongside direct access to your streaming services, Apple’s AirPlay 2, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, a pair of USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for additional deals on the 2022 Sony 4K TV deal lineup.

If the high-end PS5-enhanced Sony models aren’t of interest, check out Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. Having just released a couple months ago, it is now sitting at the lowest price ever after dropping even lower this morning to $550 shipped. Go get all of the details right here.

Sony 55-inch 4K HDR LED Google Smart TV features:

INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING– The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast.

INTELLIGENT MOTION HANDLING – See blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports and action-packed movies with native 120Hz refresh rate and Motionflow XR technology.

WIDE SPECTRUM OF COLORS- Reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life, enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro.

PREMIUM SMART TV– Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Also, stream from your Apple device with AirPlay 2 support.

