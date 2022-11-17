Samsung’s regularly $150 Galaxy Buds Live now start from $69 in early holiday sales

We are now tracking some notable early Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds. Walmart has the black model with the grey charging case at a special $69 shipped price while Amazon has the rest of the colorway options marked down to $79.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is up $80 in savings, matching the one-time Amazon low, and the best prices we can find. Featuring AKG-tuned 12mm drives and “enhanced bass,” you’ll also find active noise cancellation and up to 29 hours of playback via the wireless charging Qi case. A unique bean-shaped form-factor is present here alongside access to always-on voice assistant action and compatibility with Android and iOS smartphones. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

A more affordable option would be something like the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds that are now sitting at $33.50 shipped via an on-page coupon on Amazon. Anker’s wireless earbuds deliver notable bang for your buck and the Soundcore Life P2 set is no exception.

Prefer to take the Apple route? Its latest second-generation AirPods Pro are now sitting at the second-best price we have ever tracked alongside the most feature-packed design Apple has delivered to date with its wireless earbuds. Get a closer look right here while they are still down at $230 shipped. Just be sure to check out these Sony over-ear headphone deals as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Sound That Rocks: The Akg-Tuned 12Mm Speaker And Enhanced Bass Tone Play Everything In Studio-Quality Sound. An Open Design Creates A Live Listening Environment, Suiting Those Who Prefer A Natural, Spacious Sound

New Style. New Sound: Equal Parts Earbuds And Ear Bling, Galaxy Buds Live Come In 5 Colors You’Ll Want To Rock All Day

Turn Down Distractions: Turn On Active Noise Cancellation To Block Out Background Noise On An Airplane, Train Or Bus. Tap Again To Let In Surrounding Live Sounds— Colleagues’ Voices, Flight Announcements, Street Traffic—While Still Enjoying Your Favorite Playlist Or Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!