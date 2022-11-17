Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones return to $348 low at $50 off, more starting at $128

Not to be outdone by all of the other early Black Friday offers, Sony is now stepping in with one of the very first chances to save on its latest flagship headphones. Courtesy of Amazon and on sale alongside a collection of other audio gear, the new Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones are down to $348 shipped. Normally fetching $398, this is the first chance to save on a new condition set of the cans with $50 in savings attached on top of the new all-time low status.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the early Black Friday savings, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones are now resting at an all-time low at Amazon, as well. Much like everything else on sale, these are down from the usual $350 price tag in order to deliver a match of the best price yet at $228. We’ve only seen this price go live once in the past, as well. While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene and are on sale above, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point.

Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

The savings then also roll over to an assortment of other personal listening devices from Sony. Including its unique LinkBuds to other true wireless earbuds and more, these are all down to the best prices to date ahead of Black Friday 2022 and delivering the expected price cuts from the holiday shopping season event officially going live next week.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

