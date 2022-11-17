TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Motion Dimmer Light Switch falls 23% to new Amazon low of $27

Update: Amazon is now offering the Kasa Dual Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This no hub-required smart outlet regularly fetches up to $25 and is now 32% off the going rate. It is great for automating holiday lights this season and outdoor patio gear in the summer – it is Alexa and Google Assistant voice command-ready and features a range of scheduling features via your smartphone.

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Dimmer Switch for $26.99 shipped. Typically going for $35, this 23% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this switch. While you’ll have the usual Alexa and Assistant integration for smart controls with this switch, you’ll also be able to turn lights on or off with the built-in motion sensor. The Kasa Home app will give you full control over the switch and allow for automation and coordination with other Kasa products. That motion detector can even be used to detect daylight so you’re not needlessly using electricity when the Sun can light up your room instead. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

On a tighter budget but still want smart controls over your lights? You could instead grab the Kasa Smart 3-Way Switch for $15. You can configure the switch to operate as a single pole or 3-way switch whether you want to control the light from one or two locations. The Kasa app will help guide you through the installation as well. You also retain the same Alexa and Assistant integration for smart home controls and the Kasa Home app will allow for timers, schedules, and automation.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and even more. If you’re looking to jump into the Google Assistant system, you can grab the Nest Hub 2nd Gen at the second-best price to date, $50. There’s all of the usual onboard hands-free access to Google Assistant for commanding smart home devices, playing music, and just answering questions, as well as all-new features in the form of Soli Sleep Sensing allowing it to monitor wellness overnight.

TP-Link Kasa Motion Dimmer Switch features:

Completely hands-free and smart operation of your connected lights. You can set this switch to automatically turn on the light when motion is detected and turn off after a preset time. Ideal for areas such as bedrooms, hallways and restrooms where hands-free operation is ideal. Smart ambient light detection will sense daylight and prevent lights from turning on during the day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!