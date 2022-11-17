UGREEN’s 3-in-1 MagSafe dock delivers 15W charging to iPhone 14 at $110 on Amazon

UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Station

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 3-in-1 15W MagSafe Charging Station for $109.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $130, this comes within $6 of the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before at Amazon. This charger actually does something that a majority of MagSafe options on the market can’t offer: 15W MagSafe charging. That’s right, this 3-in-1 station delivers 15W to your iPhone 12/13/14 series device, as well as 5W to Apple Watch and another 5W to AirPods. A single USB-C cable is all it takes to power this charging station, making it a great way to keep your entire Apple kit always topped of whether you’re at home or in the office. Keep reading for more.

Since you’ll need a 30W power source for this charger, it only makes sense to leverage your savings to pick up this wall brick for $18 on Amazon. It delivers the exact 30W that today’s lead deal requires in a compact form-factor, ready to be used at home or when traveling. Plus, you can always plug an iPad or MacBook Air into the charger in a pinch if you need to charge those devices.

Don’t forget to check out Anker’s latest GaNPrime USB-C chargers and power strips that are on sale from $48 right now. You can save 20% or more here and there’s a few models on sale in this roundup. Then, swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning as well as our dedicated guide to find all the other ways you can save on chargers and more for your device.

UGREEN 3-in-1 Charging Station 15W MagSafe features:

Perfect to Fit and Escort for Safety: Equipped with the MFi-certified charging module, this 3-in-1 wireless charger allows a seamless MagSafe alignment, and to fast charge your devices while giving them reliable security protection. With multi-functional intelligent protect technology such as over-current protection, over-voltage protection and over-temperature protection as well as short-circuit protection, this UGREEN charging dock can offer you a whole new and joyful charging experience.

