Anker’s latest GaNPrime USB-C chargers and power strips on sale from $48 (Save 20%+)

Anker today is launching a new midweek sale that’s putting its latest GaNPrime charger lineup in the spotlight. Taking an extra 15% off or more nearly the entire collection, this is your chance to lock-in some of the best prices to date on the new wave of capable desktop chargers. Shipping is free across the lineup. Our top pick is on the Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W Compact Power Strip at $75.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $95, you’re looking at a rare chance to save 20% while locking in the second-best price to date. Perfect for streamlining the desk or communal charging space, this power strip sports a compact design that still managed to pack in six ports. There’s notably two full AC outlets that are then joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. Then as the star of the show, you’ll find two 100W USB-C GaN ports for powering up MacBooks and much more. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know about the lineup, which is detailed below, too.

Anker GaNPrime chargers on sale:

If your charging needs could be fulfilled by something a little more novel, be sure to check out the discount we spotted earlier in the week on Shargeek’s 35W USB-C GaN Charger. Themed to look like a classic Macintosh, this power adapter is a perfect option for Mac and Apple setups alike with a fun little design that doesn’t sacrifice on charging speeds. Plus, it is now down to the best price yet at $32.

Anker GaNPrime 100W Compact Power Strip features:

2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 AC outlets allow you to charge 6 devices at the same time. With a maximum output of 100W, charge virtually any device including phones, tablets, and more. A MacBook Pro 16″ can be charged to 50% in 43 minutes. At only 0.7 inches thick, the power strip is about the size of an iPhone 13 Pro Max and can fit comfortably in your palm or pocket—ideal to bring on a trip.

