Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Magnetic Dashboard Smartphone Mount $8, more

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is offering its Magnetic Dashboard Smartphone Mount for $7.79 with the code 40UGREEN71 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $13, today’s discount knocks 40% off its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Leveraging an included magnetic plate to attach to the mount, this setup is versatile and works with essentially any smartphone on the market. There’s 360-degree rotation, it’s quick to use, and you’ll be able to see navigation, take calls, and more all hands-free while driving this holiday season.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

UGREEN magnetic car mount combines powerful neodymium magnets inside and with super sticky 3M adhesive on the bottom. It attaches to your car dash firmly and secures your smartphone in place even on a bumpy road, offering amazing stability and safety to your cell phone. The car phone holder mount can hold cell phones with a maximum weight of 0.77lb/ 350g. The dashboard phone holder adopts an aluminum alloy base, which is solid enough to support your phone’s weight. The silicone pad on the surface effectively protects your mobile phone from slipping and scratching. Equipped with a rotatable magnetic ball, the magnet phone holder allows you to choose the best viewing angles and enjoy the convenience of one-hand adjustment for phone GPS Navigation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!